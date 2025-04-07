PCB told 'even a tomato seller knows more than you' after Pakistan fail to arrest slide: 'You'll lose vs Bangladesh too'

Things are going downhill for Pakistan. After crashing out from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 group stage, Mohammad Rizwan and co suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Not just this, a young Pakistan team were defeated 1-4 in the five-match T20I series by the Blackcaps. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has lambasted the selection committee and head coach Aaqib Javed, asking them to step down following a lacklustre show. Basit Ali calls out PCB after Mohammad Rizwan and co were whitewashed by New Zealand(AFP)

Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, and the management was criticised for picking just one frontline spinner, Abrar Ahmad. Several pundits pointed out how the management made the wrong selection for such a big tournament.

Basit Ali feels that if the current selection committee and the head coach stay at the helm, Pakistan will lose the upcoming series against Bangladesh. He didn't mince his words by saying that even a tomato seller knows more than the current people heading the Pakistan management and leadership group.

“The selection committee should resign. They don't know how to make teams. From the Champions Trophy until now, it has been a flop show. Even the tomato seller knows more than you. They were also asking why you didn't include spinners in the Champions Trophy,” Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"Aaqib Javed should step down. If you stay for four months, you will lose against Bangladesh as well," he added.

‘Organise PSL in T10 format’

Basit Ali also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to examine the situation and organise the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the T10 format. The former Pakistan batter believes playing a T10 format will help the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam improve their power-hitting.

Earlier, Pakistan crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after losing group-stage matches against New Zealand and India. Their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Former Pakistan pacer Sikander Bakht has already asked the PCB to remove the central contracts of current players. He said they should only be reinstated if the Pakistan team wins the Asia Cup or a World Cup.

Pakistan's loss against New Zealand in the white-ball series becomes all the more alarming, considering the Kiwis did not pick their best squad as most of the players are away for Indian Premier League (IPL) duties.