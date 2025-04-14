PCB told to take strict stand against Shoaib Malik’s PSL participation by Mohammad Yousuf: ‘If you ask me, even I'll…'

Shoaib Malik might be 43 years old, but he continues to play franchise tournaments worldwide. The all-rounder is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators. However, former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf put his participation in the T20 tournament under the scanner as he urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to draw a line and decide who can play the tournament. Mohammad Yousuf calls out Shoaib Malik's participation in PSL. (ANI)

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Malik's playing the PSL has become a subject of scrutiny, considering he was appointed as the mentor of domestic Pakistan side Stallions for the Champions One-Day Cup last year. Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed were appointed as mentors for a domestic competition last year.

Mohammad Yousuf said one must decide whether to be a mentor or a player. He urged the PCB to take a stand to avoid conflict of interest. He also raised the question of what might happen if this trend continues.

The entire matter started with the anchor of a cricket broadcast asking Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi, "When will Shoaib Malik stop playing cricket?"

"The PCB needs to draw a line regarding Shoaib Malik playing the PSL. If you ask me to play, even I'll play," Yousuf said on Samaa.TV.

"I think the board needs to decide who can play and who can't. The board needs to make some decisions. Everyone wants to play," he added.

'He should miss a few games'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said Shoaib Malik can play as long as he wants to. Still, he also needs to consider the youngsters, who must be given ample chances to showcase their talent and ability.

"He can play till whenever he wants to. I recently met him at the Academy of Moin Khan. He was coming back from training. At that time, the National Cup T20 was going on. Shoaib Malik can play some matches, but he should also miss a few games so that youngsters get their chance as they have performed to get here," said Afridi.

The anchor immediately clapped back to this response, saying, "What will happen to the kid who is missing out? Shoaib Malik is playing in his place. There should be a line drawn. You are the mentor, and you must decide whether you want to be a mentor or play.

Shahid Afridi then replied, "Yes, you are right. What else can I say?"

In the two matches Shoaib Malik played in PSL 2025, Malik scored just 14 runs. With the ball, he has failed to take a single wicket.

Shoaib Malik last played for Pakistan in 2021 when he represented the side in a T20I fixture against Bangladesh.