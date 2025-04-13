'Pehle merese pucho na': Shreyas Iyer gets steamed up, blasts umpire for ignoring him to accept Maxwell's DRS signal

The high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday saw wide range of emotion from Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. From being ecstatic about his fiery knock of 82 off 36 that helped PBKS amass 245 for six to being left annoyed at the umpire, but the night eventually ended on a disappointing note as the visitors lost by eight wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer was not happy with the umpire not consulting him for the DRS call

In the fifth over of the Sunrisers' chase of 246 at their home ground, Glenn Maxwell was not happy with the umpire's decision to give a wide on the second ball. It was a flatter delivery sent down the leg side, and Maxwell was convinced Head made contact with the ball, but the umpire signalled it as wide. The Aussie all-rounder immediately called for a DRS check with the 'T' gesture.

In case of the DRS call coming from the fielding team, the on-field umpire always asks the team captain to decide on going for the review. However, on Saturday, the on-field match official ignored Iyer and accepted Maxwell's decision, leaving the Punjab captain furious. In a video that went viral on social media, Iyer can be seen mouthing, “Umpire, Pehle merese pucho na (ask me first).”

Sunrisers snap losing streak

Riding on a sensational knock of 141 off 55 from Abhishek Sharma in the stunning chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab by eight wickets and thus ended their four-match losing streak. Sharma hit 10 sixes and 14 fours in his whirlwind first IPL century as Hyderabad accomplished the second-highest chase in tournament history by reaching 247-2 in 18.3 overs. It was the third-highest individual score in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

It was Hyderabad's second win this season since they won their opening game last month against Rajasthan Royals at home. They now stand eighth in the points table, while Punjab are sixth after a second loss in five games.