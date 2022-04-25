'People know him as reluctant captain, but he's finding his feet': Pollock hails India star for impressive IPL 2022

Besides the riveting contests and the individual battles for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has also offers fresh captaincy options for India. All the new leaders have been analysed as per their leadership skills by veterans and analysts, and former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has been impressed with KL Rahul's captaincy in IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Along with Gujarat Titans, Lucknow is the other new franchise who have joined IPL in the 15th season, and have so have managed five wins in eight games to stand fourth in the points table.

Their skipper, Rahul, has been impressive with the bat as well, continuing with his consistent run in IPL over the last few years. He has scored 368 runs in eight innings this season to stand second in the Orange Cap list, laced with two centuries and a fifty. What has also been remarkable for Rahul this season has been his strike rate of 147.8, which is well higher that what he has managed since that unforgettable season of 2018 at Punjab Kings.

With captaincy burden, and lack of support from other end, Rahul's strike rate dwindled during his time at Punjab. But it has significant improved in Lucknow.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Lucknow's 36-run win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Saturday where Rahul scored an unbeaten 103, Pollock admitted that while people in Indian set-up have always regarded Rahul as someone to whom leadership has not come naturally, he is slowly finding the rhythm.

“A lot of people in the Indian set-up and those who know Indian cricket really well have said that he is bit of a reluctant captain and not a natural leader. But I think he's finding his feet. And one thing about captaincy is that when you are leading from the front with your performance, you can easily make suggestions because people are in awe of what you are doing out there. So I have liked him. And you are not there with the gloves, it gives you more time to chat with the bowlers and get everything in place.” he said.

LSG will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on May 1.