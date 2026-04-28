‘People said I would never fix it’: Shreyas Iyer fires back on short-ball doubts, leans on ABD, Rohit & Kohli blueprint

Every great player goes through a phase of change on the field, fixing flaws while sharpening their strengths. White-ball cricket today moves fast, and players are constantly pushed to adjust or risk falling behind. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been answering those questions this season with strong performances and steady leadership. Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form with the bat. (Hindustan Times)

He has been central to PBKS’ strong start, driving them through a notable unbeaten run midway through the campaign. While the franchise continues its push for a first IPL title since finishing runners-up to Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season, Iyer has also been putting in quiet work behind the scenes. A key focus has been his handling of the short ball, an area that has troubled him in the past and one that bowlers have often targeted.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Believe', Iyer explained how past criticism motivated him to improve and silence the naysayers who questioned his ability against the short balls. His confidence has stood out this season, and his work against the short ball was evident when he took arguably India’s best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, for a six off a bouncer that sailed 10 stands over deep mid-wicket at the Wankhede Stadium. His knock of 66 off just 35 balls helped PBKS chase down 196 with 21 balls to spare.

“People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six. I work with Pravin Amre. I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas,” said Iyer.

“I don’t follow a fixed pattern” A dependable middle-order batter for India in 50-over cricket, Iyer is now looking to make a comeback to the T20I setup. His process revolves around refining his technique and adapting to the pace of the game's evolution. He further highlighted the intensity with which he trains in the nets to replicate match-like conditions on the 22-yard pitch, and how he has drawn inspiration from some of the best 3-format players, such as AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, for their rhythm and preparation just before the ball is received.

“During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same,” added Iyer.