'People sitting inside dressing room aren't surprised...': Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's century

A historic moment was achieved by Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy rivalry match against Pakistan, as he simultaneously hit the winning runs with a boundary and also brought up his record-extending 51st ODI century. India's Virat Kohli (R) along with captain Rohit Sharma.(AFP)

With India coasting to a victory in the run-chase thanks to Kohli’s anchoring innings being the backbone, the final few overs saw some entertaining scenes as Kohli tried to win the race to his hundred as the required total kept shrinking.

Cameras captured Rohit Sharma sharing a laugh with the team management as Kohli neared his century, before congratulating his long-time teammate with an embrace when the match was won.

Later in the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma spoke about what the dressing room and their teammates thought about the knock played by Kohli at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“Virat Kohli loves representing India. More importantly, he wants to be out there playing for the team, doing what he does the best, which is to go out there and do what he did today,” said Rohit.

"Over the years we've seen him do it. People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised by what he has done. It was good for him, to see the game off.” said Rohit in the post-match interview.

‘I’ll praise his fitness…'

Kohli brought up his century with what was only his seventh boundary of the innings, meaning he scored only 28 of his 100* from hits to the fence. Kohli also reflected on how he could feel the effort of playing in the warm Dubai atmosphere, running so much in a pretty lengthy knock after fielding through the day.

“To be honest, at 36, it feels really good,” said Kohli. “Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game.”

Kohli’s innings was also complimented by opposition captain Mohammad Rizwan, who pointed out how much work goes into being able to play such an innings.

"I'm totally impressed with Virat Kohli's ethics. I'll praise his fitness and efforts, people say he's out of form, but tonight he did it effortlessly,” said the Pakistan captain.

Kohli was provided able support through the innings by half-centurions Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, after Rohit Sharma had provided a rapid start in the powerplay. Earlier, India’s bowling effort was led by 3 wickets for Kuldeep Yadav and two crucial wickets for Hardik Pandya.