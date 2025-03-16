'People think being India captain is difficult. Leading IPL franchise is tougher': Harbhajan's warning for RCB's Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kickstart a new era in IPL 2025, with Rajat Patidar taking over as captain. Patidar succeeds Faf du Plessis as the side's skipper after the latter was released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 auction; it was speculated that Virat Kohli may return to the leadership role, but the legendary batter continues to stay away from the official role. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar during IPL 2024(AFP)

While Kohli will certainly be part of the leadership role and might often help Patidar with on-field decisions, Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, firmly believes that it won't be an easy task for the 31-year-old.

Harbhajan, who has captained Mumbai Indians in select matches during his playing days, stated that leading an IPL team is “tougher” than captaining Team India.

“For someone like Patidar, it will be a huge challenge. To captain a big team like that, it's not going to be easy to take decisions. Who will play, who will bowl at what point… he hasn't led a side before. People think leading India is the most difficult thing, but I think it's even tougher leading a franchise, because I have done it,” Harbhajan told ESPNCricinfo.

“Patidar has the pressure of expectations because they haven't won a single season. You have to live up to it, and play your own game, too. Everything revolves around Virat Kohli there. He also has to ensure that he has a good season. RCB have appointed Patidar for five seasons, but if this one doesn't go well, we will see where he will stand.”

Patidar has been part of the RCB since 2021; it is also his first IPL franchise. Over the years, he stepped up for the side as one of the most important middle-order batters. In the previous season, he scored 395 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 177, and has an overall strike rate of nearly 159 across three seasons for the side.

He was forced to miss the 2023 season due to an Achilles Heel injury.

RCB play in season opener

The Royal Challengers will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the season on March 22. Both teams will take the field with new captains, as Ajinkya Rahane – one of the KKR's newest acquisitions in the 2025 auction – will lead the defending champions.