‘People told I would just play Ranji Trophy’: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how he ‘persisted with his action’

cricket

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:07 IST

When people first noticed Jasprit Bumrah, he was a fast-bowler for Mumbai Indians, a bowler with an unorthodox action and a bower who could hurl deliveries at pace. His first match in the Indian Premier League was against Royal Challengers Bangalore and ever since that match, he has not looked back. From being bracketed as a T20 specialist, Bumrah has risen through the ranks and is now India’s primary fast-bowler across all the three formats.

Speaking to Yuvraj Singh in the recent Instagram live session, Bumrah revealed that people did not give him any chance to play for India and that, he had to work really hard on his fitness and on his game.

“Many people told me that I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me,” said Bumrah when Yuvraj asked him about his high-arm bowling action.

“They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” he further added.

The fast bowler has so far played 64 ODIs, 50 T20s and 14 Tests for the country. He has often been called one of the best fast-bowlers to play for India.

“He is proving people wrong [when they say] that there is a set template for every format. If you have belief, you can play every format. I totally vouch for that as well. He definitely has the mindset to succeed in all three formats and wants to be the best in the world,” Kohli spoke about Bumrah after his exploits on the West Indies tour.