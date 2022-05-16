'Perfect modern T20 cricketer': Experts and fans react to Liam Livingstone show after clinical bowling against DC

After enjoying a fruitful outing with the bat so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Liam Livingstone brought his A game once again but this time with the ball. The spinner, who was used by PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal in the first over, after opting to bowl first, stood up to his expectations right from the word go. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

He provided Punjab with a solid start by dismissing David Warner for a golden duck in the first ball of the match. After dismissing Warner, the English all-rounder then went to add two more wickets to his tally as he conceded 27 runs in his four-over quota.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC LIVE score updates

His other two wickets included Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell. Pant was packed by the spinner right after he was smashed for a one-handed six in the 12th over.

Meanwhile, Powell perished while attempting an aerial shot against Livingstone in the 14th over.

The Livingstone show, which helped Punjab restrict Delhi for 159/7 in 20 overs, was hailed by experts and fans, who branded him as the “perfect modern T20 cricketer.”

Here are a few reactions:

Liam Livingstone is just the perfect modern T20 cricketer. Bats anywhere, hits long, on a day like today can give you 4 overs turning the ball away from right and left handers, fields well in the deep. Have to be multi-skilled — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 16, 2022

Another wicket for Liam Livingstone. Warner, Pant and now Powell. Excellent spell by him, match turning spell. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2022

Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ZL7vMmY5x8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Livingstone became the fourth spinner in the history of IPL to take a wicket in the first ball of the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jagadeesha Suchith had become the third bowler to achieve the same earlier in the season after he packed Virat Kohli for 0, which was also the third instance when the former RCB skipper was dismissed for a golden duck in IPL 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON