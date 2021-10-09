Home / Cricket / Perry surpasses Blackwell to become most capped woman cricketer for Australia
Perry surpasses Blackwell to become most capped woman cricketer for Australia

By playing against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval, Perry took part in the 252nd match for the Australian national women's team. Alyssa Healy is currently on the third spot with 207 appearances and Meg Lanning on fourth with 205.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 03:10 PM IST
ANI |

Ellyse Perry on Saturday eclipsed Alex Blackwell's record of 251 appearances for the Australian national women's team.

By playing against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval, Perry took part in the 252nd match for the Australian national women's team. Alyssa Healy is currently on the third spot with 207 appearances and Meg Lanning on fourth with 205.

On the field, Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series.

At the time of the toss, Lanning said: "We are gonna have a bowl tonight. We can put them under pressure if we are able to execute our plans. Playing with the same XI."

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It's always good to accept the challenges. We are playing with the same XI, no changes."

The first T20I between India and Australia had been called off due to persistent rain on Thursday. The abandonment saw both teams receiving a point each towards the series. The hosts lead the multi-format series 7-5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
