e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Peter Siddle signs up with Tasmania for upcoming season

Peter Siddle signs up with Tasmania for upcoming season

The right arm pacer retired from international cricket last December and is now eyeing a career in ocaching. He spoke about how his stint in Tasmania could be a stepping stone for his future plans.

cricket Updated: May 29, 2020 13:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Peter Siddle of Australia answers questions at the press conference before an Australia nets session at WACA on October 31, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images)
Peter Siddle of Australia answers questions at the press conference before an Australia nets session at WACA on October 31, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

Former Australian paceman Peter Siddle has signed with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season, moving away from his previous team Victoria. Siddle has played 67 Tests and 20 ODIs for the Australian national team.

“My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim,” Siddle was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“There’s a few players down here that I’ve played a lot of cricket with, and there’s a bunch of younger players that I’m looking forward to playing alongside.”

The right arm pacer retired from international cricket last December and is now eyeing a career in ocaching. He spoke about how his stint in Tasmania could be a stepping stone for his future plans.

“It’s a great opportunity for me while I’m still playing to work alongside Griff,” he noted.

“I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent.”

Siddle played along side wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade for the Australian team and said that he is looking to play with Wade again at Tasmania.

“To get the opportunity to play alongside Wadey again is very exciting, we’ve had a lot of success playing alongside together and now we can have that same success down in Tassie.”

“I see this as an exciting venture for me, and it’s something that I am really looking forward to,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
PM had no interaction with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
PM had no interaction with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In