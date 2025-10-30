The family of late Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has shared a deeply emotional message expressing their condolences to the family of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after being struck in the neck while batting in the nets earlier this week. Phil Hughes' family releases heartfelt statement on the tragic death of Ben Austin

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Hughes family said, “We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Austin family for the loss of their adored son and brother, Ben. Our thoughts are with you, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the greater cricket community as we think of Ben and his love of cricket. We send our warmest sympathies as you navigate through this time, as we know all too well… and hope your cherished memories of Ben comfort you.”

The message from the Hughes family resonated deeply across the cricketing world, as Ben Austin’s death bore painful similarities to the tragic passing of Phillip Hughes in 2014. Hughes, who was 25 at the time, died two days after being struck on the back of the head by a bouncer from Sean Abbott during a Sheffield Shield game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Austin was practising at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne on Tuesday evening when he was hit on the neck by a ball delivered from a wanger, a hand-held ball-throwing device. Despite being rushed to hospital and placed on life support, the teenager succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, urging the cricket community to honour Ben’s memory by placing their bats outside their homes — a poignant gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Hughes a decade ago. “We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach,” the club said.

Ben’s father, Jace Austin, also spoke of his son’s love for the game, saying, “For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends. This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers — going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

Tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wrote on X, “Horrific news of a young 17yr old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends! Cricket family.”

Cricket Australia also expressed its grief, stating, “Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.”

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins noted the tragic similarity to the Hughes incident, saying, “The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago. The entire cricketing community in Victoria — and nationally — is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time.”

As a mark of respect, players across the ongoing Sheffield Shield round were seen wearing black armbands to honour Austin’s memory.