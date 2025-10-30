11 years after Phil Hughes tragedy, 17-year-old Australian cricketer dies after being struck in the neck by a ball

Eleven years after the tragic death of Phil Hughes, Australian cricket has been shaken again. A 17-year-old cricketer died in Melbourne after being struck in the neck by a ball during a training session before a T20 match. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the young player could not be saved. The incident has reopened painful memories in the cricketing community. 17-year-old Ben Austin was struck in the neck by a ball during a practice session

The incident occurred on early Tuesday evening at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne’s southeast, when Ben Austin, 17, was gearing up in the nets for a T20 game on Wednesday against Eildon Park. The teen was struck by the ball in the head and neck area. Reports revealed that he was wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.

A medical emergency team was immediately called to the ground, where he received initial treatment before being taken to Monash Medical Centre and placed on life support. Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed his death on Thursday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club statement read. “We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time.”

A devoted sportsman, Ben played both Aussie Rules football and cricket and was actively involved with Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave, and Eildon Park Cricket Clubs. Arnie Walters, president of the Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association, described the young player’s death as an “enormous loss.”

“I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family,” he said.

“We would ask that the privacy is respected of everyone involved at a very difficult time.”

The tragic incident occurred just over a decade after the death of Australian cricketer Hughes, who had succumbed to injuries after being struck in the neck during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014. Hughes’ sudden passing had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, prompting renewed focus on player safety.