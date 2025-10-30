Shreyas Iyer out for two months as details of ‘medical procedure’ emerge; return in New Zealand ODIs uncertain: Report

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been ruled out of action for two months after suffering a ruptured spleen during the third ODI against Australia last week. The India batter underwent a medical procedure to stop the internal bleeding caused by the injury. His condition is now stable, according to the latest reports, and he was moved out of the ICU at a Sydney hospital earlier this week. Shreyas Iyer sustained a spleen injury during Australia ODI series(AP)

According to RevSportz, Iyer will be out of competitive action for the next two months, effectively ruling him out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home next month. However, his return to India for the three-game contest against New Zealand in January remains uncertain, as he would be short of practice. This also implies that Iyer will unlikely be able to force his way into the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, given that India will play their final contest in the international format at home against New Zealand in January, where the management would want to feature their final 15 for the ICC tournament at home in February.

If Iyer does miss the ODI series against New Zealand, his next campaign for India will be in the white-ball tour of England in July next year.

Details of Iyer's 'medical procedure' emerge

Last Saturday, Iyer was injured while attempting a difficult catch to dismiss Australia’s Alex Carey at the SCG. He was immediately taken off the field and carried to the dressing room by the team physio. On arrival, his condition worsened as his vital signs dropped, prompting urgent hospitalisation. Medical scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen, and he was subsequently admitted to the ICU at a Sydney hospital.

Contrary to a claim in a media report, BCCI secretary Devajait Saiki clarified that Iyer did not undergo surgery, but had a 'medical procedure' to stop internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen.

According to RevSportz, the 30-year-old underwent interventional trans-catheter embolisation, a procedure which is performed under image control in an operating theatre and involves passing a small catheter through an artery to block the bleeding site. It is a standard method used to control bleeding anywhere in the body.