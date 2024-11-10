Phil Salt leaves behind Sanju Samson, closes in on Rohit Sharma's tally with record T20I ton with England win vs WI

England began their five-match series against West Indies with a dominant eight-wicket in the first T20I, in Bridgetown on Sunday. The match also saw Phil Salt create history as the England batter became the first player in the world to score three tons vs one team in T20Is. Phil Salt of England celebrates his century.(AFP)

Salt got his first T20I century against the Windies on December 16, 2023 in St George's, when he smacked an unbeaten knock of 109* runs off 56 balls. His second ton was on December 19, 2023, in Tarouba, where he hammered 119 off 57 deliveries.

On Sunday, opener Salt slammed 103* off 54 balls, packed with nine fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 190.74, as England reached 183/2 in 16.5 overs, successfully chasing down a target of 183 runs. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell also remained unbeaten with a knock of 58 runs off 36 balls.

Phil Salt overtakes Sanju Samson, closes in on Rohit Sharma

The achievement saw Salt overtake Sanju Samson in the record for most tons in T20Is. Samson has got two centuries. Meanwhile, he is also closing in on Rohit Sharma, who has five T20I centuries. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also has five T20I hundreds, with Suryakumar Yadav bagging four.

In the first innings on Sunday, a four-wicket haul by Saqib Mahmood saw England restrict West Indies to 182/9 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid bagged three dismissals.

Speaking after the match, Salt, who got Player of the Match, said, "I'm not sure to be honest, it is the place I'm probably the happiest. Grown up on these surfaces. Really enjoyed playing 50 over cricket but you have to adjust quickly. Need to be really specific in training. (On his off side play) I have tried a few things, opening up my grip to access different parts of the ground. (On Bethell) He is a huge talent, he doesn't seem like a 21-year old lad. He feels like a guy who's already played a 100 games, lovely feather to have in our cap."