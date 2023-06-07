Photos of Kohli's wife Anushka, Rohit's wife Ritika watching WTC final together create buzz on social media

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of former India captain Virat Kohli, was spotted at The Oval stands catching the action of the India vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday. Several pictures of the actress went viral in which she could be seen sitting in the stands with India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Anushka could be seen donning a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt.

Talking about the match, at Tea, Australia were 170/3 with Travis Head (60*) and Steve Smith (33*) going strong.

India started the session on a bright note with Mohammed Shami cleaning up Marnus Labuschagne, who could not add anything to his score of 26. It was a fuller-length delivery which came back in and found the gap between Labuschagne's bat and pad.

Travis Head, however, came out attacking and started off with a flurry of boundaries. He raced to 20 at more than a run-a-ball before Rohit was forced to make another change in the bowling attack and finally bring Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.

Jadeja, who was preferred over Ashwin as the lone spinner, applied the brakes on the scoring rate but Head continued to pick up runs from the other end. He brought up his 14th Test fifty with a boundary. It took him just 60 balls to reach the milestone.

The bright sunshine after an overcast morning also went in Australia's favour as it dried out the moisture from the pitch faster than what the Indian think tank would have imagined.

In the first session, India managed to strike early after sending down a couple of maiden overs back-to-back. Australia opened their account with a double from David Warner on the 16th ball of their innings.

With the pressure building on the Australian openers to keep the scoreboard ticking over, Usman Khawaja fell for a 10-ball duck, nicking one-off Mohammed Siraj to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Siraj got one to move slightly away from the southpaw and Bharat managed to latch onto a regulation offering.

Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease at No.3 and went about settling Aussie nerves in the dressing room in the company of Warner.

Warner was in sight of another half-century when all-rounder Shardul Thakur induced an edge off his willow, which was safely lapped up by stumper Bharat. Warner's promising innings was cut short at 43 off 60 balls.

(With ANI inputs)

