'He hit something with the bat...': Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides crucial update on Dinesh Karthik's injury

Team India faced their first defeat at the T20 World Cup 2022, as they lost to South Africa by five wickets. A great spell of fast bowling by proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi led to the dismissal of India's top three and with 41/3 in 6.5 overs, the Men in Blue were brought under pressure right at the start. After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, all other batters got out on single digit scores barring Suryakumar, who scored a gritty half-century. Suryakumar's knock of 68 runs off just 40 balls, helped India set a target of 134 for the South Africans.

Defending a low total, India bowlers had a great start and in 5.4 overs, South Africa were reeling at 24/3. Rohit and Co. capitalised on the pressure and after 10 overs, South Africa had reached 40/3, with the required run rate above nine. However, batters Aiden Markram and David Miller later shifted gears and both scored half centuries. Miller remained unbeaten and took South Africa over the line.

India's loss was attributed to dropped catches and missed run-outs. They were quite abysmal on the field as Virat Kohli missed a simple catch of Markram off Ashwin. Captain Rohit Sharma also missed an easy run-out chance. As fans got furious over India's bad fielding, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a few statements on the same while answering questions during the post match press conference.

"If you take those catches, it's a different thing. But of course, catches in the matches are a good feeling. When you know the matches- would have taken those chances, those are- things could have been different," said Bhuvneshwar.

At the end of the 15th over of the South Africa innings, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik left the field due to an injury. Karthik was visibly in discomfort and left the field clutching his lower back with a grimace on his face. After the match, Bhuvneshwar provided the first official update on Karthik's injury.

"I think he hit something with the bat. I didn't meet him after that. We'll get to know what's happening once we go back to the hotel, whatever the physio gives the report," Bhuvi informed during the post-match press conference.

Bhuvneshwar was all praise for youngster Arshdeep Singh who bowled brilliantly and provided his team two crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, in only the second over of South Africa's innings.

"It was a really good spell, those two wickets, two quarters into the match immediately in the first over or the second over of the match. Because of his(Arshdeep's) first two wickets, we got into the match from the start, I think. The way bowled(indiscernible), it's good from our team's point of view," added Bhuvneshwar.

