‘Credit for my success goes to him’: Arshdeep Singh thanks India star for his stellar show at T20 World Cup

India endured a five-wicket defeat against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, their first so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India, who went into the contest with an extra batter, failed to resist the South African attack and could only muster 133/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. KL Rahul's poor show at the top continued, while Deepak Hooda, playing his first match at the ongoing tournament, was packed for 0.

Dinesh Karthik, who made a stellar comeback to the national side, has also fallen under the radar of former cricketers after managing just 6 off 15 balls.

However, if India would look to draw one positive from the encounter it will surely be their pace attack, spearheaded by young Arshdeep Singh. The pacer scalped two wickets in his very first over of the contest, packing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw cheaply.

Arshdeep was well supported by his compatriots - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami - who ensured South Africa fought hard for the win.

Arshdeep eventually completed his quota with an economy of just 6.25, while Shami's was even better at less than four runs an over. Bhuvneshwar, who bowled 3.4 overs, had an economy of 5.73.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arshdeep credited his success to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who he believes creates the pressure, which in returns pays dividends to him.

"We study the batters' weaknesses and myself and Bhuvi bhai try to get some swing first up and beat the batter at start. I'm able to attack the batter because Bhuvi bhai is bowling so economically that the batter is already under pressure," Arshdeep was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"Credit for my success goes to him. The batters aren't taking chances against him (Bhuvneshwar) and are doing that with me. So we have forged a good partnership. A bowling partnership is as important as batting partnership," he added.

If we leave Arshdeep's performance against South Africa, he had done something similar in his opening overs against Pakistan, removing world class batter Babar Azam for a golden duck. He has so far scalped seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.83.

Bhuvneshwar has not been among the wickets, managing just three so far, but has been superb with an economy rate of 4.87 in the 10.4 overs that he has bowled.

