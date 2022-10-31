Home / Cricket / ‘Credit for my success goes to him’: Arshdeep Singh thanks India star for his stellar show at T20 World Cup

‘Credit for my success goes to him’: Arshdeep Singh thanks India star for his stellar show at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:36 PM IST

If India would look to draw one positive from the encounter against South Africa, it will surely be their pace attack, spearheaded by young Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Rilee Rossouw during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and South Africa, at Perth Stadium.(ANI )
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Rilee Rossouw during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and South Africa, at Perth Stadium.(ANI )
ByHT Sports Desk

India endured a five-wicket defeat against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, their first so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India, who went into the contest with an extra batter, failed to resist the South African attack and could only muster 133/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. KL Rahul's poor show at the top continued, while Deepak Hooda, playing his first match at the ongoing tournament, was packed for 0.

Dinesh Karthik, who made a stellar comeback to the national side, has also fallen under the radar of former cricketers after managing just 6 off 15 balls.

However, if India would look to draw one positive from the encounter it will surely be their pace attack, spearheaded by young Arshdeep Singh. The pacer scalped two wickets in his very first over of the contest, packing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw cheaply.

Also Read | From Lungi Ngidi's spell to fielding misfortunes: Team India's report card after 5-wicket loss to South Africa in T20 WC

Arshdeep was well supported by his compatriots - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami - who ensured South Africa fought hard for the win.

Arshdeep eventually completed his quota with an economy of just 6.25, while Shami's was even better at less than four runs an over. Bhuvneshwar, who bowled 3.4 overs, had an economy of 5.73.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arshdeep credited his success to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who he believes creates the pressure, which in returns pays dividends to him.

"We study the batters' weaknesses and myself and Bhuvi bhai try to get some swing first up and beat the batter at start. I'm able to attack the batter because Bhuvi bhai is bowling so economically that the batter is already under pressure," Arshdeep was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"Credit for my success goes to him. The batters aren't taking chances against him (Bhuvneshwar) and are doing that with me. So we have forged a good partnership. A bowling partnership is as important as batting partnership," he added.

Also Read | ‘170 strike rate, against this bowling, on this pitch’: Suryakumar Yadav's batting floors former Pakistan captain

If we leave Arshdeep's performance against South Africa, he had done something similar in his opening overs against Pakistan, removing world class batter Babar Azam for a golden duck. He has so far scalped seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.83.

Bhuvneshwar has not been among the wickets, managing just three so far, but has been superb with an economy rate of 4.87 in the 10.4 overs that he has bowled.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup india vs south africa arshdeep singh + 1 more
t20 world cup india vs south africa arshdeep singh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out