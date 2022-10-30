India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND look to cement Group 2 top spot, Toss scheduled for 4PM

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India and South Africa are both unbeaten thus far in the tournament. However, while India have won both their games, South Africa were unlucky to have one match washed out while being on the verge of recording a 10-wicket win. Captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batting lineup will be up against South Africa's fiery pace attack consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell. Meanwhile, the bowlers will be up against a batting lineup that is the only one to have scored more than 200 runs in an innings in this tournament. Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller have all been in good form while Tristaan Stubbs and Aiden Markram can also do damage on their day.

