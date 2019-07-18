Today in New Delhi, India
Piers Morgan taunts Virender Sehwag after England’s maiden World Cup title win

With England finally winning their maiden World Cup title earlier this month, Piers Morgan has renewed his rivalry with Virender Sehwag as he unearthed the old tweet.

cricket Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The England cricket team celebrates after winning the ICC World Cup 2019 title.(REUTERS)

British journalist Piers Morgan and former India cricketer Virender Sehwag have enjoyed a sort of rivalry on Twitter over the years. After India’s disappointing show in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Morgan took a dig at the country for celebrating two silver medals with fervour. In reply, Sehwag also took a dig at England for never winning a cricket World Cup as he tweeted, “We cherish every small happiness’, But Eng who invented Cricket,&yet2win a WC,still continue to playWC.Embarrassing?”. With England finally winning their maiden World Cup title earlier this month, Morgan has renewed his rivalry with Sehwag as he unearthed the old tweet.

Morgan marked the previous tweet by Sehwag and added, “Hi mate @virendersehwag”.

The two celebrities also clashed on Twitter after India came agonisingly close to lifting their maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title but fell short by just nine runs as England became the champions for the fourth time in 2017.

While at one point, it did look like India were on a commanding position and would romp home to victory at ease, a terrific spell from Anya Shrubsole rattled the opposition batting as they lost their last seven wickets for just 28 runs.

Sehwag, who had himself scored a valiant 82 in the 2003 World Cup final that India lost to Australia, took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team. “Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but women’s cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls. Salute your spirit”, he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He wasn’t the only one though and there were a number of current and former cricketers who showered praises for Mithali Raj & Co after their daunting show. However, English journalist Piers Morgan, who has had a history of picking up rants on social media with people, asked Sehwag if he was doing fine after the final.

Morgan wrote on his official handle before adding three laughter emoticons to add on to the mockery.

Sehwag quoted the tweet and politely replied: “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:01 IST

