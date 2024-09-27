Players exchange violent blows in mid-pitch physical altercation during club game, umpire left helpless in bizarre scene

Physical fights and on-field brawling is quite a rare thing in cricket compared to contact sports, which makes any such occasion quite a notable event. A screenshot of the brawl.(Video capture, XX)

Two players were involved in a violent clash in the UAE earlier this week in a club cricket match, in the MCC Weekdays Bash XIX League. Things got heated and tempers were raised in a semifinal contest between Aerovisa Cricket and Rabdan Cricket Club.

A video of the altercation captures Aerovisa bowler Nasir Ali dismissing Rabdan batter Kashif Muhammad in this T20 match, before proceeding to fiercely celebrate in the batter’s face.

Things get a bit heated in a club cricket match #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Wa8GvseZxM — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 19, 2024

The bowler was aggressive in his celebrations, egging the batter on and delivering multiple send-offs after the LBW decision.

While the batter can be seen originally ignoring the bowler trying to rile him up, the bowler’s persistent comments soon got on his nerves. Muhammad took matters into his own hands, responding to Ali by shoving him backwards while the wicketkeeper tried to separate the pair.

The brawling duo would hit the floor while still exchanging blows, with the umpire, fielders, and non-striker all getting involved in unsuccessfully trying to put an end to the conflict.

Players swung bat at each other

Things turned ugly after the two players found their feet. Nasir Ali found the bat lying on the floor, and chased after Muhammed with the intention of striking him, landing a blow on his back but losing the bat in the process. Events would still not de-escalate, as the batter picked up the bat and can be seen throwing it towards the bowler in response.

The video cuts out at the point, but one can imagine the two players would be in trouble with the organisers of the tournament as per the ICC rulebook, and due suspensions following a physical contest. International cricket has never seen its fair share of verbal spats and disputes, but never with punches thrown or bodily injury threatened in such a manner.