e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Players won’t be short on service despite staff reduction: Langer

Players won’t be short on service despite staff reduction: Langer

Australia’s long-time batting coach Graeme Hick was removed from Langer’s coaching staff on Wednesday. Hick was one of 40 redundancies across Cricket Australia as part of the organisation’s response to deal with the severe financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Australia head coach Justin Langer.
Australia head coach Justin Langer. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Thursday asserted his players would not be impacted adversely due to the leaner support staff at their disposal following the cost-cutting measures taken by the country’s cricket board. Australia’s long-time batting coach Graeme Hick was removed from Langer’s coaching staff on Wednesday. Hick was one of 40 redundancies across Cricket Australia as part of the organisation’s response to deal with the severe financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No one could ever criticise me for not wanting to roll my sleeves up and do some work. We will certainly have less staff on the road with us, but the guys will still get great support,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ: Aussie batting coach Graeme Hick axed as part of Cricket Australia’s coronavirus cull

“Whether it’s remotely; as we’ve seen over this COVID period, there’s a lot of support that can be given and serviced remotely. We’ll all survive. We’ll be a bit leaner and sharper, that’s for sure, but we’ll survive, we’ll adapt, and the players will still get the service required.”

Langer said telling Hick of his removal “was like facing Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh without a helmet and a box on”.

“He’s a ripping human being, there’s no doubt about that. You won’t meet a person of greater integrity than Graeme Hick. His worth ethic is unbelievable, his knowledge of the game is unbelievable, so it was a really tough call.” But Langer hinted that high-profile mentors such as Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh may still be involved for major series.

ALSO READ: Former England captain Strauss emerges as surprise candidate for Cricket Australia CEO: Report

“The more good people that we can have around the team, the better. We’re just going to have to be more creative and we’re going to have to work through solutions for how we can make that happen.”

The touring team won’t have a selector now onwards. The national men’s team has traditionally had a selector on duty for overseas tours and Langer said the technology should help in filling the void.

“For the players, it’s nice to see some other selectors around at times. But look the way that these technology platforms (have helped).

“I’m sure there’s going to be scope for using a lot more of this technology to make these decisions, to talk to the captain, to talk to the senior players and that’ll be a part of it,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In