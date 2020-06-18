Aussie batting coach Graeme Hick axed as part of Cricket Australia’s coronavirus cull

cricket

Former England batsman Graeme Hick, who has been working as a batting coach as part of the Justin Langer-led support staff for the Australian men’s cricket team, has been axed by Cricket Australia. Hick is among the 15 percent odd staff of the Australian board who have been asked to leave as part of the board’s cost cutting measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You won’t meet a person of greater integrity than Graeme Hick. His worth ethic is unbelievable, his knowledge of the game is unbelievable, so it was a really tough call.

“It’s nothing that he’s done, it’s more of an impact of the cost-cutting that we’re doing because of the COVID situation,” news agency AFP quoted Australia coach Justin Langer as saying.

The cuts will also affect Langer’s approach of bringing in former Australian greats as mentors. The likes of former captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting have been associated with the team in the recent past.

“We’re just going to have to be more creative and we’re going to have to work through solutions for how we can make that (mentoring) happen.

“We will certainly have less staff on the road with us, but the guys will still get great support. We’ll be a bit leaner and sharper, that’s for sure, but we’ll survive, we’ll adapt, and the players will still get the service required,” Lander said.

Hick played international cricket for England and is a giant of the county cricket scene. He represented England 65 Tests and 120 one-day internationals.