e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Playing entire India series in Adelaide gets Australian vice captain’s nod

Playing entire India series in Adelaide gets Australian vice captain’s nod

Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the series, reportedly worth A$300 million ($195 million) in revenue, to help it cope with a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket Updated: May 14, 2020 19:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MELBOURNE
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) celebrates as India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed.
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) celebrates as India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed.(REUTERS)
         

Australia vice captain Travis Head backed on Thursday the idea of playing the entire test series against India in a ‘bio-secure’ Adelaide Oval to ensure the lucrative fixture goes ahead later this year.

Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the series, reportedly worth A$300 million ($195 million) in revenue, to help it cope with a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has pitched Adelaide Oval as a test hub for the series which might end up being played behind closed doors and at a single venue because of travel and other restrictions forced by the pandemic.

Head said his home ground, where an on-site hotel was being constructed, could handle the pressure of hosting consecutive matches.

“If it comes down to that, I know that it will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back test matches,” said the South Australia skipper.

“We’ve had instances where there’ll be A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on and... the (curator) has been able to prepare a wicket and drop it in the middle of the square, day of the game or two days out of the game.

“And you wouldn’t even notice as a player.”

The Indian cricket board has said the tourists would be ready to spend two weeks in quarantine in Australia if that helped the tour go ahead as planned.

The teams are scheduled to play four tests and three one-day internationals in December and January but efforts are on to squeeze in a fifth test or a couple of extra limited-overs matches.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In