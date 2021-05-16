Please be scared, need to be on war footing to fight this: Ashwin urges Tamil Nadu to battle Covid-19 with precautions

India is currently grappling with a disastrous second wave of Covid-19 as the country recorded 357,229 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. There is a shortage of medical aid, oxygen, beds, and Covid-19 medicines as the invisible enemy has wreaked havoc in the country. Keeping the grim situation in mind, Team India off-spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter to urge everyone in his state, Tamil Nadu, to take all the necessary precautions to fight the wretched virus.

Ashwin quoted a tweet to point the grim situation in his state and also made an appeal to the citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"And for all those saying, it's scary and don't spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that's the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus," Ashwin tweeted.

"Every day is crucial now, let's get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so," he added.

Moreover, the seasoned campaigner also shared an image wherein people can be seen violating the social distancing norms. He captioned the image as: "This is a picture from earlier today, people queuing up at a ration shop without any spacing.. If "panic" is the only thing that will change this scenario, I think panic it will have to be."

Ashwin, who was last seen in action for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2021, left the tournament mid-way to go back and help out his family. Six adults and four children in Ashwin's family had contracted the virus. Citing this as an example, he appealed to everyone to do everything in their capacity to stay safe.

"I understand your fear, I have had a close shave with my entire family going under the hammer. You and I may know the situation and take all precautions but there are so many who still don't understand the magnitude of this," Ashwin tweeted.

IPL 2021, on May 4, was indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple stakeholders of various franchises testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced ₹25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.

Meanwhile, shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.

(With ANI inputs)