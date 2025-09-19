Plenty at stake in the India-Australia series decider

New Delhi: Was it just one bad game that Australia needed to shake off before the World Cup? Or was it the statement win India needed to carry confidence into the tournament? Australia’s Nicole Faltum during a practice session on Friday. (PTI)

As the top two ODI sides head into the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday-- after India sealed their biggest-ever win over Australia in the second ODI -- plenty is at stake.

For India, the timing is particularly sweet. Fresh off their first-ever series win in England, the hosts now have a chance to tame Australia at home and live up to the billing as the team to beat.

“I think it was crucial for us to win that second ODI, and it brings a lot of confidence to all of us heading into the World Cup,” said Indian spin all-rounder Sneh Rana at the pre-match press conference.

While India are yet to cross the 300-run mark in the series, Rana believes the batting is in good shape. “Our batters are playing their roles really well. We are definitely working on our middle order and middle overs, and we’re improving. Totals close to 300 against an opposition like Australia are really good scores,” she said.

Australia, meanwhile, aren’t too fussed about the 109-run defeat even if it comes at a crucial time, preferring to see it as part of the preparation.

“The World Cup is such a huge campaign for us, so we’re making sure we learn from every opportunity,” said Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner. “It just wasn’t to be the last game -- we got outplayed in all facets. Looking ahead, there are plenty of things we can adjust going into the final match.”

After losing the opening ODI by eight wickets, India mustered a courageous fight back in the second ODI. In both the matches, India’s top-order batting looked assured. With last-match’s centurion Smriti Mandhana in sublime touch and Pratika Rawal providing steady support, the top-order still looks like India’s biggest advantage. With Harleen Deol and captain Harmanpreet Kaur to follow, the left-right combinations in the top four have admittedly posed challenges for Australia’s bowlers.

“Sometimes it’s tricky when there’s a left-right combination throughout,” Gardner said. “Smriti batted fantastically and made it really hard for our bowlers to adjust almost every ball. Going forward, we know we’ll face batters who can build big scores, so our focus is on countering that.”

While Australia have their own chinks to fix, India would be hoping for better and bigger contributions from their middle-order and an improved scoring run-rate. With 10 dropped catches so far in the series, all eyes will also be on the Indian fielding in the final ODI.

Although the participation of Phoebe Litchfield, the top-scorer in the first ODI, remains uncertain for Australia, Rana clarified that Renuka Singh Thakur – who missed the first ODI on her return from injury and bowled only 7.3 overs in the second ODI due to discomfort in her hamstring – was ‘doing pretty well’.