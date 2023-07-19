'PM Modi also spoke about cricket...': Nita Ambani’s huge claim while praising MLC’s popularity in USA

With the inaugural season of MLC 2023 currently in full flow, cricket fans in USA have been given first-hand experience to watch some of the world's biggest stars play in front of them. The T20 league is being held in two venues, in Dallas and North Carolina. The season opener was held on July 13 in Dallas, and the final is scheduled for July 31 in the same venue. Currently, Texas Super Kings occupy pole position in the table, with four points from three matches, and are followed by second-placed Seattle Orcas (four points from two games).

Nita Ambani spoke about MLC and cricket in USA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, San Francisco Unicorns are third with four points from three fixtures, followed by MI New York (two points from three matches) in fourth position and Washington Freedom (two from two games) in fifth position. LA Knight Riders are bottom of the table and are winless in three fixtures.

In conversation with ANI, Nita Ambani (chairperson of Reliance Foundation and key member of Indiawin Sports, who own MINY in MLC) spoke about the growing interest of cricket in USA, and also revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the sport at the White House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking from New York, she said, “There are six cricket teams here (in Major League Cricket in US). As we speak, Mumbai Indians (NY) is playing against Texas Super Kings. Our PM at the White House also spoke about cricket, so many people here have invested in these six cricket teams that this interest in cricket in US will only grow.”

The ongoing season has seen some brilliant cricket, with the teams led by international stars. West Indies spinner Sunil Narine is the captain of LAKR, with Phil Simmons as head coach. Kieron Pollard leads MINY, and Robin Peterson is their head coach. SFU's captain and head coach are Aaron Finch and Shane Watson. Wayne Parnell is SOR's captain, with Pravin Amre as their head coach. Legend Faf du Plessis leads TSK and Stephen Fleming is their head coach. Meanwhile, Moises Henriques is WAF captain and Greg Shipperd is their head coach.|

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON