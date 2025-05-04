PM Modi inaugurates KIYG-Bihar, hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the value of holding more competitive tournaments in India’s sporting ecosystem as a platform for youngsters to show their talent, bringing up the example of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Indian cricket’s latest 14-year-old sensation, to drive home the point. PM Modi hailed 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for scoring a breathtaking 38-ball 101 for Rajasthan Royals in this Indian Premier League. (PMO)

In his speech on Sunday that declared open the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Bihar, Modi said the various Khelo India events — from the youth to senior level and for para and winter sports — held through the year provide budding athletes a competitive platform and a chance to get noticed. Over 6,000 young athletes, said the PM, will show their craft across five venues in Bihar — Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai — for this KIYG edition from May 4-15.

“For any athlete to get better, it is important to play as many matches and take part in as many tournaments as possible,” Modi said. “The NDA government has given this aspect a lot of importance by organising various Khelo Games throughout the year at different levels. This increases the confidence of our athletes and also brings forward their talent.”

Modi cited the example of “Bihar’s son” Suryavanshi. The teen from Bihar’s Samastipur caught the attention of the world in this Indian Premier League by slamming a breathtaking 38-ball 101 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket. His century was also the second-fastest in the history of a league that is four years older than him.

“In the IPL, we saw Bihar’s son Vaibhav’s performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set an amazing record. Behind Vaibhav’s brilliant play, there is of course a lot of his hard work. What has also played a role is various matches being held at different levels to bring out his talent. This means that whoever plays more, will shine more,” Modi said.

The PM added that sports is increasingly making its identity as a culture in India. “The more India’s sporting culture rises, the more its soft power (in the world) will increase,” he said.

Modi also reiterated the country’s push to host the 2036 Olympics, adding that talent identification to groom young athletes will start at the school level with an eye on it. India have officially entered the race to bring sports’ biggest carnival home with the Indian Olympic Association being in continued dialogue with the International Olympic Committee’s Future Hosts Committee.

“It is every Indian’s dream to see the country host the Olympics one day,” Modi said. “To make a greater mark at the international stage in sports, and to identify sporting talent at the school level itself, the government is trying to identify and train athletes at the school level. From Khelo India to TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), an entire ecosystem has been set up to do this.”