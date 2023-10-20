News / Cricket / PM Modi reacts after Rohit and Co. crush Bangladesh to extend winning run: ‘Indian team in great form during World Cup’

PM Modi reacts after Rohit and Co. crush Bangladesh to extend winning run: ‘Indian team in great form during World Cup’

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 01:01 AM IST

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure its fourth successive victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup(ANI-PTI)
"Yet another exceptional game! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Bangladesh. Our team is in great form during the World Cup. Best wishes for the next match," he said on X.

Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

