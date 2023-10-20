PM Modi reacts after Rohit and Co. crush Bangladesh to extend winning run: ‘Indian team in great form during World Cup’
PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 01:01 AM IST
India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure its fourth successive victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run.
"Yet another exceptional game! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Bangladesh. Our team is in great form during the World Cup. Best wishes for the next match," he said on X.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure its fourth successive victory.
Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs