Points Table T20 World Cup: India's pulsating win over Bangladesh means game over for Pakistan in Super 12?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India dished out another clinical performance in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 to upstage Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh at the famous Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. On a day when Babar Azam-led Pakistan recorded their first win of the T20 World Cup, Rohit-led Team India had suffered a heartbreaking trounce at the hands of South Africa in the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event.

With Pakistan staring at an early exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit-led Team India has managed to keep the Green Army under the pump by defeating Bangladesh in their Group 2 encounter of the Super 12 stage on Wednesday. Arshdeep Singh's final-over heroics and Virat Kohli's sublime knock paved the way for Team India to regain the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup Super 12 - Group 2 Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 +2.772 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 +0.765 Netherlands (E) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

Bottom-placed Netherlands are already out of the semi-finals race after registering only a single win (from 4 matches) in the Super 12 phase at the T20 World Cup 2022. Though the Rohit-led side outclassed Bangladesh to record their third win in the Super 12 stage, India are yet to secure its berth for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. India's arch-rivals Pakistan are also alive in the race for the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will have to win all its remaining two matches to stay alive in the T20 World Cup. The Babar-led side will meet South Africa in match No.36 of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The former world champions will lock horns with Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval. Team India is scheduled to square off against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

