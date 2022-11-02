Watch: 'Kya start kiya hai. Amazing, brilliant' - Shoaib Akhtar's amusing video message on IND vs BAN match goes viral

Bangladesh opener Litton Das gave the side a terrific start to the innings against India in their T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. After India posted a strong score of 184/6 in 20 overs, Das took on the Indian pacers in the powerplay and raced to his half-century in the sixth over of the run-chase, in merely 22 deliveries. And it seems the innings might prove to be the key difference between both sides, as rain stopped play soon after Litton reached his fifty.

Bangladesh were comfortably ahead of the DLS par score (by 17 runs) by the time rain stopped play, and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had words of appreciation for Litton.

“Bangladesh, amazing, brilliant, fantastic. Kya opening stand kiya hai, Shanto aur Litton ne, phainti laga diya hai India ki (What an opening stand from Shanto and Litton, India are in trouble). Are we heading towards another upset? Brilliant game by Bangladesh. What an innings from Litton, maza aayega ye match dekhne me (It will be fun watching this game),” Akhtar said.

Litton smashed seven six fours and three sixes en route to his half-century knock against India, smashing the Indian pacing attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami brutally.

A loss for India would throw open the Group 2 in the T20 World Cup, as it would be India's second – the side had earlier lost to South Africa in its previous game. While Bangladesh will climb to top spot with 6 points with a win, Pakistan, who play the Proteas on Thursday, will then have a chance to level India on points. Bangladesh are also scheduled to take on Pakistan in their last group game of the tournament.

South Africa are currently at the top of the group with five points in three matches – their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed out. The side is yet to lose a match and is primed for a place in the semi-finals.

