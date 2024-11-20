Ponting blasts BCCI for creating ‘worst possible case,’ forced to leave Perth Test midway with Langer for IPL auction

Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will leave the India vs Australia first Test in Perth midway as Channel Seven were forced to make last-minute changes to their commentary team due to the IPL auctions. The mega auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The two-day event will clash with the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting on the 22nd. File image of Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer(Action Images via Reuters)

The Age reported that Ponting and Langer have chosen the IPL auction over their commentary duties for the first Test. Ponting is the head coach of the Punjab Kings. He was at the helm of the Delhi Capitals till last season before switching sides ahead of the start of this season. Langer, on the other hand, is head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants.

The presence of Langer and Ponting at the auction table is necessary for PBKS and LSG, respectively. Notably, both franchises will enter the auction in search of a captain.

‘Worst possible case’: Ponting slams BCCI

Ponting was under the impression that the mega auction would take place between the Test matches. But it wasn't to be. He called it the "worst possible case."

“It’s the worst possible case scenario for me and ‘JL’,” Ponting said. “We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams, there’s a lot of players in both teams in the auction.

“So I always thought it would’ve been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don’t know why they’ve chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of play. So it might be something to do with broadcast," The former Australian captain said.

Ponting said he would be leaving for Jeddah after commentating on Day 1 of the Perth Test. “I’m calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is the 24th and 25th and then depending on how we’re going through our auction, we’ll see when I can return. Hopefully I’ll get back for the end of Perth, and if not I’ll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide.”

Seven confirmed Ponting and Langer would be back for the day/night Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

“The IPL auction involves the world’s best coaches and analysts in the game, and we are privileged enough to have two of them on our broadcast all summer long,” Seven’s director of sport Chris Jones said.

“Alongside Sunil Gavaskar, who knows the travelling side better than anyone, both Ricky and Justin are uniquely placed as IPL coaches to bring unrivalled insights to viewers about the Indian and Australian players, which further strengthens our live and free coverage.

“We look forward to welcoming both Ricky and Justin back for the Adelaide Test from Friday, 6 December, where they will share all the action from behind the scenes at one of international cricket’s biggest events.”