Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 World Cup, India name replacement as doubts over Harmanpreet remain before semi vs AUS

Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Pooja Vastrakar, who has taken two wickets in the four group-stage matches of the World Cup so far, has been replaced by Sneh Rana in India's squad.

TOPSHOT - West Indies' Hayley Matthews (L) reacts after being dismissd by India's Pooja Vastrakar (R) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between West Indies and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Hours before the semi-final match against Australia, India suffered a big blow as all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Vastrakar, who was among the three Indian cricketers including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, taken to the local hospital in Cape Town on the eve of the semi-final, won't be able to take further part in the tournament while question marks over the other two cricketers' participation remain.

Vastrakar, who has taken two wickets in the four group-stage matches of the World Cup so far, has been replaced by Sneh Rana in India's squad.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad,” ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

Rana, who has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is, was among the three travelling reserves along with Sabbhineni Meghana, and Meghna Singh.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Chair, ICC Head of Events), Russell Adams (Tournament Director), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Women’s Cricket Manager), Mike Gajjar (Cricket South Africa representative), Ian Bishop and Lisa Sthalekar (both independent).

