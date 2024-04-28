Power-hitting Will Jacks, Virat Kohli help RCB tame GT
The England big-hitter smashes 58 in two overs in a 41-ball 100* and with Kohli (70*) reels in a target of 201 with 4 overs to spare.
Virat Kohli proved a point by taming the spinners while Will Jacks powered to his most high-profile hundred as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave another improved account of themselves, beating Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
RCB’s third win of the tournament in 10 games in the Ahmedabad heat still couldn’t lift them from the bottom of the points table. But it at least send a message to their loyal fan base that they will continue to fight in their remaining games.
GT got 42 runs in their first six overs, 96 in the middle overs and 62 at the death to set up a 201-run chase for RCB. These are what used to be par scores for every phase. They no longer are. The batters have given ample evidence of that in IPL 2024.
Jacks’ astonishing power-hitting (100* - 41b, 5x4,10x6) trumped Shahrukh Khan’s 58 (30b, 3x4, 5x6), RCB second lead Kohli (70* - 44b, 6x4, 3x6) and bettered Sai Sudharsan’s 84 not out (49b, 8x4,4x6) as the team made short work of GT’s 200/3 in 16 overs.
RCB’s acceleration was remarkable, in them being 98/1 after 10 overs and how they were able to smash 108 runs in the next six overs and win, with only one wicket down and with 24 balls to spare.
At the half-way stage of RCB’s innings, Jacks, the big-hitter from England, was batting on a run-a-ball 16. He was unable to connect a lot of his heaves against spin while Kohli was playing a commanding innings, taming GT’s skilful spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Sai Kishore.
That’s when Shubman Gill introduced pacer Mohit Sharma. Jacks made some room and deposited him for maximum over mid-wicket. The 25-year-old said the confidence to hit big through the innings came from his first six against Noor in the 14th over. Jacks muscled 58 runs in the next two overs to take RCB home.
Also Read | Virat Kohli's fiery reaction to strike-rate noise before T20 World Cup: 'People who say I cannot play spin well are...'
Mohit, attempting to recover from his mauling against Rishabh Pant in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, was again at the receiving end. Jacks dented Mohit’s confidence further with two boundaries and three sixes in his over, spotting his slower balls early. Continuing his pyrotechnics, Jacks took to Rashid’s leg-spin, hitting his googlies at will over mid-wicket into the stands, from an identical base at the crease.
Having turbo charged from 17 off 17 to 94 off 40, Jacks launched T20’s most decorated leg-spinner over cow corner for six to complete the hundred and RCB’s win. Jacks was happy. Kohli was happier, for his team-mate and his own crafty spin-hitting - 61 of his 70 runs came against spinners at a strike-rate of 179.41. This after his middle-overs slow down against spin in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad had come in for criticism though RCB won that game too.
“All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. For me, it's just about winning the game for the team,” Kohli said. “And there's a reason why you do it for 15 years - because you've done this day in, day out; you've won games for your teams.”
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, CSK vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.