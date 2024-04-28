'Talk about my strike rate or me not playing spin well...': Virat Kohli goes red-hot right before T20 WC squad selection

Virat Kohli has reacted to the criticism regarding his strike rate in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League after scoring a sublime half-century against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Kohli, who is holding the Orange Cap, breached the 500-run mark this season with his 70-run knock on Sunday evening. The 35-year-old smashed six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 159.09. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 70 against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.(PTI)

Kohli exploded with the bat and later made fiery remarks on his critics after guiding his team to a sensational 9-wicket win over the 2022 champions.

When asked about whether he keeps track of the numbers after he scored 500-plus runs in IPL for the joint-most seventh time, the batting superstar said his job is to only win games for his team.

"Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who loves talking about these stuff [numbers]. But for me, it's just about winning games for the team and there's a reason why you do it for 15 years because you have done it day in and day out," Kohli told broadcasters after the match.

Kohli has been under the scanners this season for a couple of knocks where his strike rate was not at par with the requirement of a modern-day T20 game.

However, the former RCB skipper lashed out at his critics and asserted that only those who have done it day in and day out understand what happens when the player is playing in the middle.

"You have won the games for your team and I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself and to sit and speak about the game from the box, I don't really think it's the same thing so for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game but those who have done it day in and day out they know what's happening and it's kind of muscle memory for me now," he added.

Meanwhile, riding on Will Jacks' unbeaten ton and Kohli's 70*-run knock, RCB won their third match of the season and second on a trot.

The batting star admitted that RCB didn't play well in the first half but admitted that it's too late for them to perform for their self-respect.

"We wanted to play more for our self respect, we want to play for the fans who have backed us, we know we haven't played up to the standards required (so far in the tournament), we know we can do a lot more better and it's something which we'll try and do," Kohli concluded.