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Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings shows his physique after gaining ‘10 kilos in 7 days’

Prabhsimran Singh with a strong message to those spreading ‘false narratives’.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 02:53 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh went shirtless to show off his physique after reports emerged claiming he had gained 10 kilos in seven days. Over the last 48 hours, several media reports suggested that Punjab Kings’ four-match losing streak stemmed from indiscipline within the camp. The reports alleged that players were spending nights gaming and skipping training sessions, leading to the franchise losing its way in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after a strong start that saw them register six wins and one no-result.

Prabhsimran Singh in Dharamsala(Prabhsimran Singh/Instagram)

PBKS and co-owner Preity Zinta on Wednesday morning rubbished the allegations, releasing a strong statement against the ‘baseless reports’. But Prabhsimran, who has scored 382 runs in 11 matches and is the team’s second-highest run-scorer behind Cooper Connolly, took things a step further by posting a picture – likely from Dharamsala’s Bhagsu Nag waterfall – showing off his toned physique. Adding his own touch to the post, Prabh also shared a ‘shush’ emoji, echoing the stance taken by PBKS and Zinta.

Prabhsimran has scored four half-centuries this season – 51 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an unbeaten 80 against Mumbai Indians, 76 against Delhi Capitals and 59 versus Rajasthan Royals. Since then, however, he has gone without a major score as PBKS have stuttered along the way. At 25, he is being spoken of as one of the brightest emerging stars of this IPL season, even as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battle it out in the Orange Cap race.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings shows his physique after gaining ‘10 kilos in 7 days’
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