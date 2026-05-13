Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings shows his physique after gaining ‘10 kilos in 7 days’

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh went shirtless to show off his physique after reports emerged claiming he had gained 10 kilos in seven days. Over the last 48 hours, several media reports suggested that Punjab Kings’ four-match losing streak stemmed from indiscipline within the camp. The reports alleged that players were spending nights gaming and skipping training sessions, leading to the franchise losing its way in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after a strong start that saw them register six wins and one no-result.

Prabhsimran Singh in Dharamsala(Prabhsimran Singh/Instagram)

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PBKS and co-owner Preity Zinta on Wednesday morning rubbished the allegations, releasing a strong statement against the ‘baseless reports’. But Prabhsimran, who has scored 382 runs in 11 matches and is the team’s second-highest run-scorer behind Cooper Connolly, took things a step further by posting a picture – likely from Dharamsala’s Bhagsu Nag waterfall – showing off his toned physique. Adding his own touch to the post, Prabh also shared a ‘shush’ emoji, echoing the stance taken by PBKS and Zinta.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: PBKS unable to halt slide as playoffs race hot up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: PBKS unable to halt slide as playoffs race hot up {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Currently placed fourth in the IPL 2026 points table, Punjab still have six wins from 11 games and remain very much in the race for the Playoffs, although other teams are closing in. After a slow start, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gathered momentum and climbed to No. 3. Gujarat Titans, with eight wins and four losses, occupy the top spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently placed fourth in the IPL 2026 points table, Punjab still have six wins from 11 games and remain very much in the race for the Playoffs, although other teams are closing in. After a slow start, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gathered momentum and climbed to No. 3. Gujarat Titans, with eight wins and four losses, occupy the top spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid PBKS’s brief dip, Prabhsimran urged fans not to lose hope and to keep supporting the franchise. Prabhsimran’s appeal to fans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid PBKS’s brief dip, Prabhsimran urged fans not to lose hope and to keep supporting the franchise. Prabhsimran’s appeal to fans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sat Sri Akal, Sher Squad! I'm speaking to you from Dharamsala. We've certainly lost four matches, but we're still fourth on the table, and we'll make sure to qualify and lift the trophy. I can only say that your support is very important to us. Support us and turn Dharamsala red. The next match is against Mumbai; we have to win it and make a comeback from there. We will lift the trophy. Support us; your support is very much needed," Prabhsimran said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sat Sri Akal, Sher Squad! I'm speaking to you from Dharamsala. We've certainly lost four matches, but we're still fourth on the table, and we'll make sure to qualify and lift the trophy. I can only say that your support is very important to us. Support us and turn Dharamsala red. The next match is against Mumbai; we have to win it and make a comeback from there. We will lift the trophy. Support us; your support is very much needed," Prabhsimran said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Prabhsimran has scored four half-centuries this season – 51 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an unbeaten 80 against Mumbai Indians, 76 against Delhi Capitals and 59 versus Rajasthan Royals. Since then, however, he has gone without a major score as PBKS have stuttered along the way. At 25, he is being spoken of as one of the brightest emerging stars of this IPL season, even as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battle it out in the Orange Cap race.

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