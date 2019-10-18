Prince William and Kate Middleton play cricket with kids and Pakistan stars in Lahore - see pics

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:38 IST

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton played cricket with kids at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday. The royal couple, who are on a five-day trip of Pakistan, were also joined by former and current cricketers like Waqar Younis, Hasan Ali, Azhar Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sana Mir, Ayesha Zafar and Urooj Mumtaz.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan. As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing cricket with Pakistan players and local kids at PCB's NCA #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/bCi1EhxOz1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to National Cricket Academy #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/YjsDGv6Hjr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019

Recently, international cricket returned to the nation as Pakistan played locked horns against Sri Lanka in ODI and T20 series. Pakistan may have suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the T20I series but it was a matter of great respite for the Green Brigade as they turned out to be a perfect host and even the visitors lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts.

After the completion of the series, Sri Lanka opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka tweeted his experience of playing in Pakistan: “End of a very special tour. Kudos to PCB for bringing back international cricket to their fans. Great hospitality. Excellent security measures. Hope every other country will visit here soon. Pakistan is safe to play cricket and their fans deserve it!”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also thanked the crowd in Pakistan for their support and hospitality.

“It’s a good victory. Thanks to the Pakistan crowd, they supported not just the home team, but us as well. All the players bonded well in our team and that was the key to success. They are all very talented and I think unity is the secret behind our success,” Shanaka said.

