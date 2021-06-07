Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer train together ahead of Sri Lanka tour, share videos on social media - WATCH

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is on the way to recovery after he underwent shoulder surgery in April. Earlier this year, the Mumbai cricketer had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England. As a result of this, he was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

But now, Shreyas is training hard to get back in action. If he retains his fitness then he might find a place in the second-string Indian squad, which will be touring to Sri Lanka in July to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Recently, Shreyas was seen training with his India and Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw. Both the players took to Instagram and shared videos of running together in their stories.

"Good to see him pushing his limits," Iyer captioned the video.

Check out the videos:

The duo would also feature for Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 later this year. Prior to the suspension of the tournament, Prithvi had a phenomenal outing with the bat. He scored 308 runs in 8 matches, at a strike rate of 166.49. He slammed 12 sixes and 37 boundaries in the tournament, ending fourth on the list of Orange Cap holders.

Shreyas, on the other hand, was ruled out of the tournament due to the injury and Rishabh Pant replaced him as the captain. The Capitals finished first on the points table with 6 wins and 2 losses.