'Prithvi Shaw's career will be ruined by team management': Hardik, Dravid blasted over India selection for 1st NZ T20I

For the first time since 2021, Prithvi Shaw has been recalled to the Indian side for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home. The youngster has been rewarded for his phenomenal run in the domestic circuit where he scored 363 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Despite the run-scoring spree, Shaw was not picked in the playing XI for the opening match of the series in Ranchi on Friday, leaving fans on Twitter absolutely furious at captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid. (India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score)

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first against the Mitchell Santner-led side, Hardik revealed that India would retain with Shubman Gill as the opener alongside Ishan Kishan. "It's a young side, everyone's ready to go. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh and Prithvi miss out," he said on India's playing XI.

Although, Hardik had revealed the reason behind India not picking Shaw for the series opener in the pre-match press conference, fans were fuming at the team management for the selection call.

"Nahi sir. Shubman ne bohot achha kiya hai so usko pehle mauka milega. Actually, mauke ki baat hi nahi hai. (No sir. Shubman has done really well so he will get the opportunity first. In fact, with him it doesn't even come down to opportunities) Shubman will start because the way he is batting, he will obviously be in the team," Hardik said on Thursday when asked whether Shaw would play ahead of Gill in the playing XI.

India have headed into the T20I series on the back of a clean sweep against the Black Caps in the ODIs.

“The reason behind the decision to bowl first is that the ground is going to get quite wet, I can see some dew now itself,” Hardik said when asked why he opted to bowl first in the Ranchi tie.

