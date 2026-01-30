Pro10 Malaysia tournament postponed, set to be rescheduled after T20 World Cup

The Malaysian Cricket Association has decided to put the Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament on hold, citing logistical hurdles that need to be addressed. The competition will now take place after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. First announced in November last year, the tournament generated considerable interest, especially after former India all-rounder and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri lent his support to the project, while Sir Vivian Richards was named its brand ambassador. Pro10 Malaysia tournament to be rescheduled (X Image)

The inaugural edition was originally slated to be staged at the Bayuemas Oval in Selangor from January 30 to February 2. However, organisers felt that postponement was the best option to ensure smooth planning and execution. Fresh dates for the tournament are expected to be confirmed and announced once the T20 World Cup concludes

The Malaysian Cricket Association has said it supports the rescheduling and looks forward to the new dates for the tournament.

To better balance the competition, the number of teams will be increased from three to four in the rescheduled event.

In a statement released on Friday, they said: "The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues.

"New dates will be announced in due time.

"All the stakeholders, including cricketers, match officials and the Malaysian Cricket Association, are aligned with the postponement and have extended full support to the tournament."