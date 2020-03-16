PSL 2020: ‘Think you should ask captain that’ - Karachi Kings’ cricketer fumes at team management

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:32 IST

Karachi Kings’ cricketer Mohammad Rizwan took a dig at his captain Imad Wasim after the defeat against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. The match was a dead rubber since Karachi had already booked a spot in the semifinal. Rizwan, who regularly features for Pakistan in all three formats, expressed his disappointment over not being picked in the playing XI. Rizwan has only played two matches in 10 encounters so far.

Speaking about the lack of playing opportunities, the wicketkeeper-batsman said: “Why I didn’t get enough chance? I think you should ask the captain that.” He further lashed out that he was not being sent out higher to bat in the matches he was playing.

Also read: Lynn leaves Pakistan Super League in midst of coronavirus pandemic

“I was told that I am the top-order batsman and that they needed a wicket-keeper batsman who could feature in the lower order. But when I was included in the final XI, I didn’t get a chance in the top order,” he said.

“It’s disappointing if the situation is like this in your 2nd or 3rd PSL. Everyone knows I’m the keeper for ODI, T20I & Test sides but I’m not getting a chance in PSL. The captain has to look at the combination so only he can explain why I’m not getting chances,” he added.

Also read: Bangladesh tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

Rizwan’s remarks had come a few days after Kings’ captain Imad Wasim had said that the keeper-batsman “does not fit into the team’s composition”.

“If Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t [fit] in the team composition, it is what it is. No doubt he is one of Pakistan’s top wicket-keepers but if he can’t come in our playing XI, we can’t help it,” Imad had said last week. “We have to look at our squad. We have overseas players and positions in the batting order. We don’t think he is fitting in the batting order anywhere right now,” he had added.