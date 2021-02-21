IND USA
Rashid Khan plays the helicopter shot against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021(Twitter)
cricket

PSL 2021: Rashid Khan’s Helicopter Shot guides Lahore Qalandars to victory - WATCH

Rashid ensured Lahore didn’t slip as he did the bulk of the scoring with the experienced Mohammad Hafeez finishing at 33 not out.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan’s fondness for hitting helicopter shots is very well known. As much as he loves challenging world-class batters with his bowling, he also enjoys batting against top speedsters and hitting them out of the park.

Rashid exhibited his excellence with the bat once again in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. His belligerent unbeaten 27 off 15 balls that included a winning six over midwicket helped Lahore Qalandars cruise to 146-6 in 18.3 overs to give last year’s finalists a winning start.

Lahore were cruising along at 109-4 but Englishman Saqib Mahmood (2-22) halted its progress briefly with the wickets of Samit Patel (8) and Wiese off successive deliveries in the 16th over.

Rashid, however, ensured Lahore didn’t slip as he did the bulk of the scoring with the experienced Mohammad Hafeez finishing at 33 not out.

Check out Rashid’s winning shot

“I call that shot the mini-helicopter, just try to go for it. The best thing is to finish it off with the bat and I got an opportunity today,” said Rashid, who will be playing in just one more PSL game before joining Afghanistan for its series against Zimbabwe.

Afridi bagged 3-14 and Rashid didn’t concede a boundary in his impressive PSL debut figures of 0-14 as Peshawar were restricted to 140-6. Afridi had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind off the very first ball after Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar won the toss and elected to field.

Multan Sultans will take on two-time champions Islamabad United later on Sunday.

