PSL 2021: Rashid Khan’s Helicopter Shot guides Lahore Qalandars to victory - WATCH
Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan’s fondness for hitting helicopter shots is very well known. As much as he loves challenging world-class batters with his bowling, he also enjoys batting against top speedsters and hitting them out of the park.
Rashid exhibited his excellence with the bat once again in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. His belligerent unbeaten 27 off 15 balls that included a winning six over midwicket helped Lahore Qalandars cruise to 146-6 in 18.3 overs to give last year’s finalists a winning start.
Lahore were cruising along at 109-4 but Englishman Saqib Mahmood (2-22) halted its progress briefly with the wickets of Samit Patel (8) and Wiese off successive deliveries in the 16th over.
Rashid, however, ensured Lahore didn’t slip as he did the bulk of the scoring with the experienced Mohammad Hafeez finishing at 33 not out.
Check out Rashid’s winning shot
“I call that shot the mini-helicopter, just try to go for it. The best thing is to finish it off with the bat and I got an opportunity today,” said Rashid, who will be playing in just one more PSL game before joining Afghanistan for its series against Zimbabwe.
Afridi bagged 3-14 and Rashid didn’t concede a boundary in his impressive PSL debut figures of 0-14 as Peshawar were restricted to 140-6. Afridi had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind off the very first ball after Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar won the toss and elected to field.
Multan Sultans will take on two-time champions Islamabad United later on Sunday.
Former selector explains why Krishnappa Gowtham is yet to make India debut
Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test
Tendulkar congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up
'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
'We'd be more adept,' Crawley says pink-ball Test 'plays into England's hands'
'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'
Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test
- The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction
- RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹1 crore.
Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad
How Ishan Kishan's family reacted to his maiden India call-up
Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya
