PSL sensation Azam Khan on being compared to Suryakumar Yadav: ‘More than SKY, I am inspired by…’

Azam Khan played yet another phenomenal innings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, scoring a thundering 97-run knock in the match against Quetta Gladiators. Azam's blistering knock soon sparked comparison between the PSL sensation and India star Suryakumar Yadav, who is presently ranked No.1 in the world in T20I cricket. Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq made a ‘special’ comparison remark as well however, before the Pakistan batter reacted to the same.

Lacing nine fours and eight sixes, Azam smashed 97 off 42 balls as Islamabad United amassed 220 for six in the match against Quetta before bowling out the opposition for just 157. The range of shots and the power-hitting ability soon sparked comparison between him and Suryakumar. Misbah, in complete awe of that knock, namedropped Suryakumar in his comment on Azam.

“We talk about Suryakumar Yadav, he plays new shots, explores the areas of the ground where one can't even think that the shots would go. But the way Azam played yesterday, the way he hit some shots over point and extra cover, and the shot that he developed over fine leg and square leg… it was something very special,” Misbah said on Samaa TV.

In conversation with Pak.tv, Azam was asked about the competition and whether he considers the India batter as an inspiration. But the wicketkeeper-batter snubbed Suryakumar to pick Australia's Tim David as his inspiration.

“The position I bat at, you know the situation is quite different and more difficult. Either the score is about 40 for four or 180 or 160 for two, so then you need to just go and finish the match. But I am more inspire from Tim David. He hits big shots and I know and understand his batting role because I bat at the same position. Suryakumar often plays one down which is like top order,” he explained.

