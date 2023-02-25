'We talk about Suryakumar, but the way Azam played yesterday...': Misbah namedrops SKY in big remark for Pakistan star

Pakistan's Azam Khan produced a sublime performance in the Pakistan Super League match for Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 97 off just 42 deliveries, smashing nine fours and eight sixes as he took United's score to a strong 220/6. In reply, Quetta were bowled out for 157 as Shadab Khan's United climbed to second place in the league table.

Azam produced a range of shots throughout his innings as he smashed the delivery across all corners of the ground, and received massive praise from fans and former cricketers alike for his quickfire knock. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was also in awe of Azam Khan's blistering innings against Quetta, and namedropped Suryakumar Yadav as he raved about the wicketkeeper-batter.

Also read: 'All I could think of was of 2014. I saw Anderson running with the ball and in my mind, I was like...': Kohli recalls

“We talk about Suryakumar Yadav, he plays new shots, explores the areas of the ground where one can't even think that the shots would go. But the way Azam played yesterday, the way he hit some shots over point and extra cover, and the shot that he developed over fine leg and square leg… it was something very special,” Misbah said on Samaa TV.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, meanwhile, stated that Azam needs to work on his fitness if he wants to make a comeback to the Pakistan side.

“I phone called Moin yesterday, and I couldn't figure out whether to congratulate him or express sympathy over his side's defeat. See, you can't get out from your father's shadow with one innings, and it shouldn't be the case as well. He played really good, he has the potential as well. He is a natural hitter. As far as fitness is concerned, Shahid (Afridi), Misbah (ul-Haq), and Imam (ul-Haq) are here and they know the important of fitness. The more fit you are, the better it would be,” said Inzamam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON