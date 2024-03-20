PSL vs WPL vs IPL: Comparing the prize money of the three T20 leagues; Details inside

The Indian Premier League is all set to take the centre stage with its 17th edition as defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kick-start their title defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. The cash-rich league began in 2008 and with its emergence, several countries also started organising their own franchise T20 tournaments. Pakistan also started their T20 league tournament in 2016 - the Pakistan Super League which became a big hit in the country. Check the prize money of the IPL, WPL and PSL.

Islamabad United on Monday became the PSL 2024 champions after beating Multan Sultans in the summit clash. They clinched the title for the third time. They received a prize money of 14,00,00,000 Pakistani rupees (INR 4.13 crore approx), while runners-up Multan Sultans took ₹PKR 5,60,00,000 (INR 1.65 crore approx) home.

However, the recently crowned Women's Premier League 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned more money than the PSL winners. Smriti Mandhana and Co. beat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash to clinch their maiden title and bagged INR 6 crore. Delhi Capitals, who finished runners-up for the second straight year, went home with INR 3 crore.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League continues to be the biggest franchise league tournament with a prize tag of INR 20 crore for the winning team that Chennai Super Kings bagged last season. Meanwhile, even the runners-up of last season Gujarat Titans (INR 13 crore) in IPL got more than thrice of what a PSL champion received.

Prize Money in Different Franchise League Tournaments

IPL 2023:

Winners: Chennai Super Kings (INR 20 crore)

Runners-up: Gujarat Titans (INR 13 crore)

WPL 2024:

Winners: Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 6 crore)

Runners-up: Delhi Capitals (INR 3 crore)

PSL 2024:

Winners: Islamabad United (INR 4.13 crore)

Runners-up: Multan Sultans (INR 1.65 crore)

The 17th season will kick off with defending champions and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday. The BCCI has only announced the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2024, commencing from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024. During the two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.