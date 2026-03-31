PSL's comedy of errors continues, groundsman at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium falls over after massive gust of wind

Videos captured the cover in place on the playing surface billowing due to the rapid winds, before flying away with immense force. One groundskeeper was standing on the corner of the covers, and was pictured losing his footing and falling to the ground.

Things didn’t get much better as the PSL was subjected to more mockery online – this time at the expense of a couple of groundskeepers at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Following a lot of rain in the lead-up to the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, groundstaff were tending to covers on the pitch – only to be swept off their feet by a massive gust of wind.

The Pakistan Super League has faced immense controversy in recent days following a spate of news coming out regarding security lapses and on-field violations, led by Fakhar Zaman’s two-match ban for alleged ball tampering and Naseem Shah receiving a debilitating fine for a social media post.

The massive winds were caught on camera, forcing the covers to fly around and making it almost impossible to control. The groundstaff were fighting a losing battle against nature, with heavy rains also delaying play in Lahore.

Match remains delayed Despite the visuals making it very clear that it was an uphill task to try and stage a game given the amount of inclement weather in Lahore, the umpires remain hopeful about hosting a match, also delivering due credit to the groundstaff for pulling out all the stops to try and have the match go ahead.

“The ground staff are working very hard using manual super soppers to dry the main areas, especially where there are puddles. We are very optimistic and hopeful. We might have at least a five-over game, but it depends on how the situation improves,” said umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, via ESPNcricinfo.

The focus for the groundstaff remains to keep the entire playing surface ready for future games, with the PSL being forced to play in limited venues this year. Given all the problems and controversies surrounding the tournament in 2026, this is relatively tame – just a piece of good funs, even if it comes at the cost of a couple of bruises for the groundstaff.