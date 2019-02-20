Pulwama attack: Pakistan team posters removed from BCCI office in Mumbai

Amidst the growing chorus of boycotting Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the poster of the Pakistan cricket team has been taken down from the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

This comes after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that any decision regarding India boycotting their match against Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup in England will be made by the government closer to the tournament.

“Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn’t play, it’s obvious that we won’t play”, ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The relations between India and Pakistan have hit a new low following a suicide attack on a CRPF vehicle in Pulwama that resulted in the death of over 40 soldiers last week. Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which operates out of Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, 13 photos of Pakistani cricketers, including Imran Khan and Wasim Akram, that were hung inside the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium here were removed on Tuesday, an official said.

“We have decided to remove all the photos of Pakistani players from our stadium to express solidarity with the families of CRPF martyred troopers in Pulwama attack,” HPCA stadium Manager Col H.S. Manhas told reporters.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 20:11 IST