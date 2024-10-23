Pune Test: Pressure on India to script another comeback

PUNE: The New Zealand players are an athletic bunch, a bundle of energy every time they enter the field. On Wednesday afternoon, they were bouncing inside the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here, kicking around footballs and rugby balls to warm up. The spring in their step was understandable after the morale-boosting win in the series opener against India at Bengaluru. India will be boosted by the return of No.3 Shubman Gill for the second cricket Test against New Zealand starting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. (PTI)

Written off to start with after their 0-2 series loss in Sri Lanka, the scars of the Galle Test debacle in particular have quickly healed. Entering the second Test starting on Thursday, India are up against a side that is gung-ho, eyeing another ambush.

The pride of Rohit Sharma’s side has been pricked, their World Test Championship (WTC) plans upset. The hosts though are familiar with this script, losing the first Test and then making a strong comeback to bury the opponents.

The hosts, however, need to conjure up the resilience and self-belief they displayed against England early this year, storming back after losing the series opener at Hyderabad. India had done that in 2021 against England and in 2017 against Australia.

But this will be no cakewalk. The Kiwis are smart planners, and would have worked out ways to counter India when they go hard at them. Few visiting teams though have adapted to a turning track with Australia’s 2017 win here an exception.

Skipper Tom Latham acknowledges that a serious test awaits them. “We know India are a quality side and we certainly expect them to be at their best over the next few days. So, it’s about trying to focus on us as much as we can, try to prepare as best as we can, and then just adapt as best as we can… We’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

The shock defeat has caused some confusion in the Indian camp. The world-beating hosts are suddenly not so sure about their best combination for these conditions. The think-tank has some big selection calls to make. Apart from the dilemma of choosing between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan to fit in Shubman Gill, Rohit and coach Gautam Gambhir will have to consider the effectiveness of bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj to build pressure. Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has been added to the squad, could replace Kuldeep.

What hurt India most in Bengaluru was New Zealand’s run rate. They threw the spinners off track with effective use of the sweep shots, especially the reverse. Ravichandran Ashwin was expensive, Kuldeep too leaked runs for his three wickets. In the first innings, Ashwin’s economy rate was 5.87 in 16 overs, Kuldeep’s was 5.35 in 18.3 overs. It didn’t let Rohit build sustained pressure.

STOPPING RACHIN

In Pune, India’s main challenge will be to find a way to stop Rachin Ravindra. The left-handed batter was the difference between the sides in Bengaluru with 134 in the first innings and an unbeaten 39 in the chase. His technique looks compact. Against such in-form batters, the usual ploy is to upset his rhythm by drying up the runs and frustrating him. Given how well Ravindra and others read Kuldeep, India may want a bowler who can keep things tight from one end.

Washington, who is quicker through the air, is being considered for that role. In case of a collapse like on the first morning at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the left-hander’s solid batting will be an assurance. Gambhir said: “We just felt that probably they have four or five left-handers in the playing eleven... if we want to have another bowler who can take the ball away from the left-handers, it is always going to be useful. But we haven’t decided the XI. There are two openers who are left-handers (Latham and Devon Conway) and (they have) a left-hander batter in the middle-order, Rachin. So, we feel if Washy can give us more control in the middle, it is always going to be good for us.”

Siraj and Akash Deep’s strengths are also likely to be weighed up. From their nets, it looked like India will persist with Siraj. But Deep has the wicket-taking ability which India missed during the Ravindra-Tim Southee partnership in Bengaluru.

It will be tough to pick between Sarfaraz and Rahul. On a spinning track, Sarfaraz is a big weapon. After treating New Zealand’s main spinner Ajaz Patel with disdain on his way to 150, he will have the psychological edge over their spinners. He had an extensive batting session on Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, Rahul is a proven performer in all conditions, who the team wants to be at his confident best for Australia. Despite the backing, Rahul will be under pressure to get big runs.

“International cricket is all about being judged. But I feel he is batting really well. He had a decent knock in Kanpur (68 versus Bangladesh) on a difficult wicket. He played according to the plans as well. I am sure he would also know he wants to score big runs and he has that capability of doing that. That’s why he has been backed by the team management,” said Gambhir.

India have their task cut out, and it starts with finding the right approach in batting. In the Bengaluru first innings, despite the ball seaming around the batters went for their shots to be shot out for 46. It was the same story in the first Test of against Bangladesh before Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bailed them out. The batting though got a boost with Rishabh Pant declared fit.

It’s a must-win game for India to stay alive in the series. More importantly, losing points from home matches will be suicidal in the race to qualify for the WTC final.