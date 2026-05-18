Punjab Kings co-owner drops major WPL entry hint: ‘Not investing initially was never a lack of belief'

Cricket is no longer just a gentleman’s game, as women’s cricket has seen its following and attraction rise drastically over the last decade. The future of Indian women’s cricket, without a doubt, has also attracted massive interest since the inception of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following a similar model to the biggest tournament in franchise cricket, the men’s Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta after an IPL match. (REUTERS)

Though the tournament has operated with a five-team format since its establishment, three IPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals, currently own teams in the WPL, alongside the newer additions of UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG).

PBKS interested in WPL Current IPL franchise Punjab Kings, co-owned and promoted by Mohit Burman with a majority 48% stake, along with other co-owners, including Preity Zinta, has reportedly shown interest in owning a future WPL team amid the rapid rise of women’s cricket and the recent success of the Indian women’s team on the global stage. This comes despite the BCCI’s current aim to consolidate the existing five-team format before potentially expanding the league and introducing a home-and-away structure similar to the IPL in the near future.

“The WPL has already established itself as an important platform for the women’s game in a very short period of time. The growth of women’s cricket has been fantastic to witness,” Burman was quoted as saying to PTI.

“As for investment decisions, every group evaluates opportunities differently depending on timing, strategic priorities and long-term business considerations. Not investing initially should not be interpreted as a lack of belief in women’s cricket.

Personally, I think the future of the women’s game is extremely bright. We would love to own a women’s IPL team,” Burman added.

Keeping in mind that the BCCI plans to consolidate its ongoing structure for the WPL, Burman has clearly expressed his interest in entering the women’s cricket segment, especially with the massive impact the WPL has generated on the Indian women’s cricket team. The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won their maiden ICC trophy by clinching the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 against South Africa.

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The triumph has given Indian women’s cricket a new direction, especially with its impact at the grassroots level and in keeping the future of Indian women’s cricket alive, with young girls now having role models in today’s stars.

The WPL has seen drastic growth in its viewership every season, with WPL 2026 already witnessing an 11% increase from last year, alongside a record 34.5 billion minutes of content consumed across its broadcast on JioStar platforms. This year’s final between RCB and DC also shattered records by becoming the most-watched match in women’s T20 cricket history, with RCB clinching its second championship after previously winning in 2024.

“The quality of cricket, audience interest, and commercial response have all exceeded expectations in many ways. What is especially encouraging is the impact it is having at the grassroots level. Young girls today can see women cricketers as major sporting icons and viable professional athletes, and that changes the future of the sport entirely,” Burman remarked.

The Harmanpreet-led side will definitely feel the support of the entire nation, especially young cricketing aspirants who see them as role models, as the Indian team prepares to fight for the title as one of the favourites for the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, starting June 12.