Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz, Delhi Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch on TV, online

Purani Dilli-6 face South Delhi Superstarz in the opening fixture of the inaugural Delhi Premier League 2024 season. The season open will take place on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association, the Delhi Premier League is set to entertain cricket fans in the national capital and will feature some big names. Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz, Delhi Premier League live streaming(PTI)

The tournament will also have a lavish opening ceremony, and will see music sensation Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa in action. All matches will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the tournament will take place from August 17-September 8.

Squads

Purani Dilli-6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia

Here are the live streaming and telecast details-

When will the Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener take place?

The Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, on Saturday (August 17).

Where will the Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener take place?

The Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

How to watch live telecast of Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener?

The live telecast of Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener will be available on Sports18 network.

Where will the live streaming of Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener be available in India?

In India, the live streaming of the Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2024 opener will be available on JioCinema.